Paso Robles couple pleads not guilty to drug-related federal charges

A Paso Robles couple pleaded not guilty on multiple drug-related federal charges Wednesday.

According to the indictment, 30-year-old Jessica Leigh Alalia (also known as Jessica Mitchell) and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Damian Naudh Lagunas-Garcia, allegedly used their Paso Robles home and a storage unit in Templeton to store, pack and distribute narcotics, including meth and fentanyl.

The indictment further alleged that the couple would use coded language in text messages to talk about their drug trafficking and sale to customers.

Alalia was charged with an additional count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney's Office said a victim only identified as R.S. in court documents died from the fentanyl they received from Alalia on May 6, 2023.

If charged, both Alalia and Lagunas-Garcia could face a life sentence in federal prison.

The trial is scheduled for March 12.