Paso Robles COVID-19 vaccination site relocating

The Paso Robles COVID-19 vaccination site has been relocated from the Public Health clinic to the city's train station.

As the rainy season approaches and booster shots arrive, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department expects to see a spike in COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

"We wanted to give our community members a single, convenient location to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to offer testing," said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department Public Information Officer, Tom Cuddy.

The Paso Robles Train Station has been operating a COVID-19 testing site and it will continue to do so, but now they are also offering vaccines in the same location.

"So now this offers us that opportunity to provide our community members with a safe, indoor area for them to be observed right after they've been vaccinated," said Cuddy.

The space is housed in the Paso Robles Train Station but is a separate entity- meaning there is no interaction between travelers and patients.

Cuddy said people can start receiving their vaccines at the site Wednesday morning.

"It's important to remember that vaccines are safe, effective, and free," said Cuddy.

To schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing or vaccination visit recoverslo.org.