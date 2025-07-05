Paso Robles disaster preparedness course being offered for teens

The Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is hosting a disaster preparedness course for teens.

It will take place at Centennial Park from July 8 through 11 and at the Paso Robles Fire Station on July 12, teaching critical skills for handling emergencies.

Students will learn to put out small fires, conduct light search and rescue, assist people who are injured, set up medical treatment areas, assist emergency responders, identify and anticipate hazards, reduce fire hazards in the home and school, and help reduce survivor stress.

Teens who complete the course will receive a Certificate of Completion and a Teen CERT pack with essential response equipment, including a helmet, vest, gloves, and eye safety protection.

The course takes about 24 hours to complete and is open to teens ages 15 through 19. Registration for the course is $50.

A teen CERT course member will be trained to organize volunteers, assist in evacuations, give assistance to survivors, provide damage assessment information, provide shelter support, and assist with crowd management in an emergency.

If you would like to register for the Teen CERT course, you can email northslocountycert@gmail.com or call

(805) 588-2172.