Paso Robles' Downtown City Park illuminated during 38th Holiday Lighting Ceremony

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association hosted its 38th annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Friday evening.

Community members gathered around the gazebo at Downtown City Park to witness "Mrs. Clause" flip the switch and showcase a stunning display of festive lights lining the trees.

Praise Yawe, a Paso Robles resident, told KSBY that this was her first time seeing the ceremony.

“It means a lot to me,” said Yawe. “I just came back from college for Thanksgiving break, so I'm really happy to be back in the community that I've spent so long in.”

The holiday lights are displayed the day after Thanksgiving through the first week of January.

One visitor from Nevada said the experience was enchanting.

“This has been super magical,” attendee Taylor Hall said. “More than I ever even imagined.”

The free event featured candlelight caroling, coffee and cocoa, and greetings from city officials.

Children at the event shared their favorite part of the ceremony with KSBY.

“Probably the lights going on,” said one child. “And the singing," another child added.

Some individuals relayed that the annual event gives them the chance to spend the holiday season with their families.

“Every day is a good time to enjoy my family,” said Sue Breckner, a Paso Robles resident. “But Christmas — Christmas is magical. It's wonderful. Everybody just shows a lot of love and happiness.”

Other community members discussed how they find purpose in the holiday season.

“Just to make memories and just to cherish all that,” said Jorge Barrera, a Paso Robles resident.

“Just being together with family and friends,” said Jim Thomas, a Paso Robles resident. “Coming out here and enjoying it.”

If you missed this holiday event, you can still check out the Christmas Light Parade, which is set to take place in Downtown Paso Robles on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.