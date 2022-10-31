Paso Robles' Estrella Warbirds Museum celebrates 30th anniversary with half price day

The Estrella Warbirds Museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a community give-back half-price admission on Saturday, November 5.

Twelve and under are free, and, as always, no charge for active-duty military.

There will be on-site food vendors catering goodies including Dave's Dogs and his famous biscuits and gravy. There will be shaved ice, tri-tip sandwiches, and other goodies along with wine and Firestone beer available for purchase. Plus, there will be face painting for the kids. All museum buildings will be open.

The museum will also have a drawing for a brand-new Trager grill from Idler's with a $100 gift certificate from J&R Natural Meat and Sausage and grilling supplies including a rib rack, cleaning tools and a bag of pellets from Farm Supply.

Tickets are five for $20 or $5 each. The drawing will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. The winner does not need to be present.

The Estrella Warbird Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Rd in Paso Robles.