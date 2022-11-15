Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services announces new life safety feature

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services announced the installation of a new life safety feature for the community; the first 24/7 publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

The AED is housed in a specially designed, climate-controlled cabinet known as a “SaveStation.” It can tolerate extreme weather and is available to anyone in the downtown city park and surrounding businesses.

The AED is safe to use, does not require specialized training, and provides instructions in both English and Spanish.

The SaveStation was provided through charitable contributions by Justin Community Grants and the Paso Robles Elks Club.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will hold a presentation ceremony for the SaveStation in the coming weeks to recognize the charitable contributions of the donors who made this lifesaving tool possible.

Please visit the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services website for information about the department or for information about CPR and AED’s.