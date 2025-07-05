Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services places new fire engine into service

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services placed a new Pierce fire engine into service this week.

The new engine at Fire Station 1 replaces the previous Engine 8191, which has been in service since 2013 and has responded to 2,076 incidents in the last year, according to fire officials.

Fire officials say with the new engine, they aim to "enhance reliability and improve emergency response capabilities for the citizens of Paso Robles."

Department personnel held a traditional "push-in" ceremony, which is a time-honored fire service ritual dating back to the horse-drawn era, to reflect the teamwork and dedication of those who serve.

The engine was purchased with funding from Measure J-20, the supplemental sales tax approved by Paso Robles voters in 2020.