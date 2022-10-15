Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services to host Open House

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services are teaming up with Paso Robles Professional Firefighters to host an Open House at the Public Safety Center in Paso Robles on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Open House will feature firefighter demonstrations on technical rescue, hose and ladder deployments, “Hands-Only” CPR and vehicle extrication.

The event will also include station tours and information on fire safety and prevention.

A free BBQ will be provided, and Sparky the Fire Dog will make a special appearance.