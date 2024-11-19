Paso Robles firefighters begin live fire training this week at new station

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department will have live fire training at its new fire station this week.

The department will host a Fire Control 3 class, which explores fire behavior, flow path and firefighting techniques. The class will also go over steps to ensure a safe training environment so that firefighters can teach themselves in the future.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), firefighters must have at least one live fire evolution every year. With the newest training center and additional funding, the Fire Department can now do said training.