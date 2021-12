Firefighters say an overloaded electrical circuit sparked a structure fire early Wednesday morning in Paso Robles.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a home on Larkspur Lane.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services says crews arrived to find a fire inside the garage.

Firefighters were reportedly able to contain the flames to the garage but the rest of the house did sustain some smoke damage.

Everyone in the house got out safely and no injuries were reported.