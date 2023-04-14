Paso Robles firefighters, police save ducklings from storm drain

It was a team effort to save a group of ducklings in Paso Robles Thursday morning.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services took to social media to post a picture of one of the saved ducklings.

The team to save the ducklings consisted of personnel from the city's fire and police departments.

In the end, fire officials say they were able to help 12 ducklings caught in a storm drain at Creston and Niblick Road.

Fire officials say all ducklings were okay, and reunited them with their mother.