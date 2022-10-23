Paso Robles Golden Oak Honey Festival attendees learned about our local bee population

The Paso Robles Golden Oak Honey Festival returned Saturday to appreciate our local bee population

The festival at the Downtown City Park Was free to the public

Attendees got to enjoy free honey samples.

The event also had more than 70 vendors set up selling handmade jewelry, birdhouses, antique glassware and more.

The festival had a large turnout of local bee keepers.

"Because we're local, we're able to supply people with a local product, and the turn outs been really good, so we love it," said Matthew Cary, who is the owner of Matt's Bees.

Cary even brought along some bees for demonstrations to educate kids about honeybees.

Other features the festival offered included free yoga, honey information, a demonstration hive, seminars, an optimist club spelling bee and a pumpkin pie-eating contest.