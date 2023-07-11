Paso Robles has three hotels under construction to accommodate for wine country tourism

If you live in Paso Robles, or maybe just passing through, you will likely notice a big construction project on the hillside along Highway 101.

After just over a year of site grading for the Marriott Residence Inn off of S. Vine St., construction is officially underway.

According to the city's Community Development Director Warren Frace, The Marriott is one of the three hotels under construction to accommodate the Paso Robles wine country tourism.

The city of Paso Robles' 2023 planning report shows that in 2022 and 2023 the city will have 2,432 hotel rooms available for tourists visiting Paso Robles.

Some of those rooms are still being built within three hotels; River Lodge Motel, Marriott Residence Inn, and Hotel Ava are all under construction.

Some locals are not surprised by the need to accommodate tourism in their own backyard.

“You think Paso Robles and wineries and wine," Paso Robles resident, Summer Woods said. “It brings the culture and the history of Paso Robles together.”

Hotel Ava on 10th and Pine St. will have 151 rooms and the Marriot will have 128 rooms.

According to Travel Paso, tourists historically spend more than $355 million each year when visiting Paso Robles.

And that money helps us locally, going into parks and recreation, the library, road improvements, and the police and fire departments. These are all funded by the transient occupancy tax charged to tourists when they visit.

KSBY spoke with some locals who expressed their concern with this increase in people.

"My only reaction is just the parking," San Miguel resident Jocelyn Brimage said. "It's hard to get parking in downtown Paso and now they make you pay. Paying is fine, but you can't find anywhere to park. So parking is a little bit of a concern."

“It surprises me, but there's going to be too much traffic and we already have enough traffic as it is," Paso Robles resident Rosalina Reyes said. With all those other hotels going up and apartments, it's going to be a lot.”

According to the City of Paso Robles, the project along with the Marriott will also include the realigning of the intersection near S. Vine St. to connect with Theatre Dr. to allow easier access to the Target business complex and other hotels in the area.

City leaders expect to have one hotel under construction every year up until 2030.

The River Lodge Motel located near the Target shopping complex on Theatre Drive is expected to finish its renovation completion at the end of 2023.

The Marriot and Hotel Ava are expected to be complete by the end of 2024.