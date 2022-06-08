Paso Robles high school graduations pushed back an hour for "extreme heat"

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is changing the times of their high school graduations due to high heat.

In a Facebook post, district officials say graduation ceremonies for Liberty, Independence and Paso Robles High Schools will be moved back one hour to avoid "extreme heat."

Instead of beginning at 6 p.m., the ceremonies are pushed back to 7 p.m.

Liberty and Independence High Schools' ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 9, at War Memorial Stadium at 2405 Spring St. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Paso Robles High School's ceremony will take place on Friday, June 10, at War Memorial Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.