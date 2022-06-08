Watch
Paso Robles high school graduations pushed back an hour for "extreme heat"

Posted at 5:22 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 08:22:27-04

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is changing the times of their high school graduations due to high heat.

In a Facebook post, district officials say graduation ceremonies for Liberty, Independence and Paso Robles High Schools will be moved back one hour to avoid "extreme heat."

Instead of beginning at 6 p.m., the ceremonies are pushed back to 7 p.m.

Liberty and Independence High Schools' ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 9, at War Memorial Stadium at 2405 Spring St. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Paso Robles High School's ceremony will take place on Friday, June 10, at War Memorial Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

