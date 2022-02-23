Paso Robles High School students win 50 medals at SkillsUSA regional contests

50 Paso Robles High School students earned medals at this year’s SkillsUSA regional contests.

Students won 23 gold medals in 18 different contests, 18 silver medals in 14 different contests, and eight bronze medals in nine different contests.

The regional contests took place from January-February 2022.

The regional contests determine who is eligible for the State Leadership & Skills Conference in April. The conference will take place in Ontario.

All 77 of the Paso Robles High School contestants have qualified for the state conference.

Students who win gold medals at the state conference will have the opportunity to advance to the National Leadership & Skills Conference in April in Atlanta, GA in June.