Paso Robles High School to allow more spectators at outdoor sporting events

Paso Robles High School released its plan this week to allow more spectators at outdoor sporting events.

Last week, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department released updated guidance from the state that limits spectators at youth sporting events to one immediate household member per athlete.

However, Paso Robles High School officials say they will limit spectators at outdoor events to 20% of the facility's capacity:



War Memorial Stadium (football, sideline cheer, dance): 3 spectators per participant (permanent seating)

War Memorial Stadium (soccer): 4 spectators per participant (permanent seating)

Municipal Pool (swimming, diving, water polo): 2 spectators per participant (seating and standing room)

Barnhart Field (baseball): 2 spectators per participant (seating and standing room in the area behind and between the dugouts. Other spectators can sit in personal seating and stand along the right and left field lines if they are able to maintain social distancing.)

PRHS Softball Field (softball): 2 spectators per participant (seating and standing room in the area behind and between the dugouts. Other spectators can sit in personal seating and stand along the right and left field lines and behind the outfield fence if they are able to maintain social distancing.)

PRHS Track (track & field, cross country): 4 spectators per participant in permanent seating with personal seating and standing room in several areas around the track, maintaining social distance.

PRHS Tennis Courts (tennis): 4 spectators per participant in standing and personal seating around the courts if they are able to maintain social distancing. Space is available on the north, south, and west sides of the courts. Spectators must avoid sitting or standing near the players' area (east side).

Paso Robles Golf Course (golf): Golf course management does not permit spectators.

Paso Robles High School officials say all spectators will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing or face possible removal.

Spectators are not allowed for indoor sports at this time.