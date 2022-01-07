Lockdown lifted at Paso Robles High School

The lockdown at Paso Robles High School is no longer in place.

KSBY News confirmed this information with the Paso Robles Chief of Police.

According to a release from Paso Robles High School, a student saw another student with a large umbrella and reported it to the school as a gun. School officials and local authorities reviewed video surveillance and found that the student had an umbrella, not a gun.

There is no threat on the campus. School is back on schedule.

The police department encourages anyone that sees anything suspicious to report it.