Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lockdown lifted at Paso Robles High School

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
PRHS LOCKDOWN 3.jpg
PRHS LOCKDOWN 2.jpg
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 12:58:12-05

The lockdown at Paso Robles High School is no longer in place.

KSBY News confirmed this information with the Paso Robles Chief of Police.

According to a release from Paso Robles High School, a student saw another student with a large umbrella and reported it to the school as a gun. School officials and local authorities reviewed video surveillance and found that the student had an umbrella, not a gun.

There is no threat on the campus. School is back on schedule.

The police department encourages anyone that sees anything suspicious to report it.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png