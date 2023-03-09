Paso Robles holds meeting on additional dwelling units

Paso Robles city leaders held a meeting Thursday night on the city’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU) ordinance adopted last year.

Recent law changes have reduced the barriers for homeowners to add ADUs.

Paso Robles is required to plan for more than 1,400 new housing units by 2028, as part of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation. Officials say they have identified ADUs as an important part in meeting the RHNA, as well as making Paso Robles a more affordable place to live.

“It is encouraging more people to be able to live downtown, work downtown, and ideally, the cost-of-living would not be so prohibitive that our kids and grandkids would just not be able to afford to live in Paso”, said Dorothy Johnson.

During the meeting, city officials informed residents about where in the city ADUs are allowed and the process in building one.