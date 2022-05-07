Paso Robles hosts 18th annual olive and lavender festival

The Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival is making its return on Saturday, May 7.

The 18th annual festival is taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Downtown City Park.

Guests are invited for a day dedicated to Paso Robles area olives. The city says the free event will offer different vendors and activities including samplings, demonstrations and an olive dish-cooking contest.

Attendees also have the opportunity to shop for locally made olive products and more.

Pasolivo, a Paso Robles-based olive oil producer, is returning as a sponsor this year.

Pasolivo says they will have olive oils, snacking olives and bath and body products available at the festival. The sponsor will also offer olive oil recipe ideas for entrees, appetizers, desserts and cocktails.

In addition to the olive products, the festival will feature lavender producers from across the Paso Robles region.

Festival organizers say guests can enjoy free samples of lavender and learn about its many uses.

Lavender vendors, refreshments and displays will also be available at the event.