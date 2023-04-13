Watch Now
Paso Robles hosts Art in the Park this weekend

Paso Robles Art in the Park
Original oil painting by Nancy Lynn of Palm Springs, CA who will be exhibiting at the weekend art show.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Apr 13, 2023
Paso Robles is hosting its fifth annual Art in the Park event this weekend.

Organizers say the experience gives artists the chance to display and sell their pieces, and visitors an opportunity to appreciate high-quality artwork and crafts in an outdoor community space.

The event will take place April 15-16 at the east end of the Paso Robles Downtown City Park off of Spring and 12th streets.

Art in the Park includes more than 140 exhibitors from four Western states.

On Saturday, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information regarding the location of the event and parking, visit pasoroblesartinthepark.com.

