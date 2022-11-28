Watch Now
Paso Robles house hit by gunfire in targeted attack, police say

Posted at 2:06 PM, Nov 28, 2022
Paso Robles police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday.

At about 7:40 p.m. that night, officers responded to the 500 block of 28th Street for a report of shots heard.

Police say officers found a house that had been hit by five shots.

None of the rounds made their way inside the house and the people who were home at the time were not hurt.

According to investigators, it's believed the shooting was targeted and stemmed from an altercation earlier in the year.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

