Paso Robles HS football team spreads act of kindness to band students before participating in a competition

The Paso Robles High School football team arrived on campus early in the afternoon with snacks for the entire Paso Robles High School band. The band then headed out of town to participate in the second annual “Roar Fields” tournament at San Luis Obispo High School.

“We just wanted to wish you guys luck in your competition today,” said Matt Carroll, Paso Robles Head Football Coach. “Thanks for supporting us on Friday nights. We really appreciate you guys. Thank you!”

Carroll told KSBY News the entire team was behind the gesture.

“This was really their idea and they said, ‘Hey one of the things we like on game days is our team moms make us snacks for the road. Let's do that for the band’, and I thought that was an amazing thing created by the players,” said Carroll.

This act of kindness went a very long way.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” said Jaime Cota, Paso Robles band student. “It makes me feel that since we supported them, they're supporting us back and it makes me feel great about it.”

Tristen Salgado, a Paso Robles High School football player, said the games he’s played would not be the same without the band’s presence.

“They've obviously done the same for us every Friday, and I don't think that any of our games have the same environment, the same electricity that they do, if weren’t for the band, and so it’s really important that we show that support right back at them,” said Salgado.

Carroll said the band helps create the atmosphere many people enjoy hearing and seeing at the games.

“The group that really stands out to me, cheerleaders, dancers, the band really stands out and they really make our atmosphere,” Carroll said. “I’ve been at high schools and coached at high schools where we don’t have a band and so to have a band as amazing as ours is a privilege.”

