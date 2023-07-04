Paso Robles Independence Day celebrations include live music and fireworks

A 4th of July celebration presented by the city of Paso Robles will be held in Barney Schwartz Park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include outdoor activities, live performances by the Stephen Styles Band and the Young Dubliners, and a fireworks display.

The City of Paso Robles partnered with the non-profit tourism organization Travel Paso to host this free event.

The Stephen Styles Band, a Santa Ynez-based artist noted for his country-rock music, will perform at 5:30 p.m., followed by headliners the Young Dubliners, whose rock twists on Irish folk music propelled them to success, including performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2011.

The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. and will last until approximately 10 p.m.

This year’s event will feature an expanded Family Fun Zone, which will include a number of family-friendly activities, such as bounce houses, an obstacle course, and outdoor games such as corn hole, horseshoes, and croquet.

Travel Paso’s sponsorship of the celebration, which included a donation of over $40,000, is part of their efforts to promote tourism in the city.

The 2022 Paso Robles 4th of July celebration marked the first time the event was held in Barney Schwartz Park in a decade. “It was a long-standing tradition. Last year we brought it back,” said Freda Berman, Public Works Director and Events Manager for Paso Robles.

“This year it's even more popular than ever,” Berman added.

