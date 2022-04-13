Paso Robles intersection closed overnight for sewer work

An intersection in Paso Robles is closing overnight on April 13 and 14 while crews work on the sewer.

City officials say the intersection of Creston Rd. and Lana/Oak Meadow will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

More closures are scheduled from April 18 to 22 for daytime work. The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the work is scheduled to match up with Spring Break to help minimize the impact to drivers.

A detour will be in place to allow drivers to access Oak Meadow and Lana Sts.