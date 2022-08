Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is working to fill open positions.

The district is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10, about a week before classes begin on Aug. 17.

Open positions include para-educators, custodial/groundskeeper roles, playground supervisors, clerical support and bus drivers, among other roles.

The job fair is happening from 1 to 6 p.m. at the PRJUSD Board Room, located at 800 Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles.