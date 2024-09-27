Watch Now
Paso Robles junior high school student arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats

A Lewis Flamson Junior High School student was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Authorities say they received information of a possible threat of violence towards the middle school on Tuesday evening.

PRPD conducted an investigation and identified a 12-year-old Lewis Flamson Junior High School student as the person who posted the threat to Snapchat, according to officials.

Police say they interviewed the student who was subsequently placed under arrest.

It was determined through the investigation that there is no credible threat to the Flamson campus, according to PRPD.

Officials encourage parents to speak with their children about the responsible use of social media, as well as the severity and consequences of what they post.

PRPD says this is an ongoing investigation and that anyone with further information should call the police department at (805) 237-6464. To provide an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP.

