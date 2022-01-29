Paso Robles library adds additional hot spots

If you need internet access, the Paso Robles City Library has more hot spots for public check-out.

The library acquired 22 additional hot spots, bringing the library's fleet of hot spots for check out to 42.

“The Paso Robles City Library is committed to bridging the digital divide,” said City Librarian Angelica Fortin. “With support from the State Library, we can expand our popular Hot Spot program to ensure that access to high-speed internet is not a barrier for students doing homework, job seekers applying for work, or those simply seeking to remain informed.”

Hot spots are mobile units that can provide off-site internet access for up to 10 devices. They can be reserved for a week.