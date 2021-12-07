Paso Robles looking to fill Concerts in the Park slots for 2022

The annual Concerts in the Park summer series is set to resume June 9, 2022, and organizers are seeking musical talent to fill the list.

Paso Robles Recreation Services and the Paso Robles REC Foundation have opened applications for performers for the annual event, which has been held in Paso Robles since 2001.

Organizers say over 25,000 people attended the series of free concerts in 2021, which feature local and regional music shows.

The concert series will run from June 9 to Aug. 18, 2022, and shows last from 6 to 8 p.m.

Musicians interested in performing should submit a press kit by Friday, January 21, organizers say.

Applications are available online, and a completed application will include videos of recent performances, a demo CD or downloadable songs, a link to a website or Facebook page, a 2-hour set list and two references.

The completed application and materials can be emailed to Wyatt Lund at wlund@prcity.com or mailed to Concerts in the Park, Attention: Wyatt Lund, 600 Nickerson Dr., Paso Robles, CA 93446.