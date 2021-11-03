Paso Robles man arrested, accused of stealing vehicle

Paso Robles Police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle.

On Tuesday, November 2, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department’s license plate scanner alerted them to a vehicle with a reported stolen license plate.

Officers say the stolen license plate was attached to a Toyota Rav 4, which was reported stolen in Paso Robles in September.

Police say they located the vehicle in a Taco bell drive thru on Niblick Rd and boxed the vehicle in.

Officers say two suspects, 35-year-old Michael Daniloff and 23-year-old Jordan Dooley, both of Paso Robles, refused to exit the vehicle and reached under their seat as if to arm themselves.

After thirty minutes, officers opted to force the two men out of the vehicle by firing pepper ball shots into the vehicle.

Police say that both men surrendered right after, and both were taken into custody without injury.

No weapons were found inside the vehicle, but police did locate suspected methamphetamine and indicia of drug sales.

Daniloff was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on n felony charges of vehicle theft, possession of narcotics for sale, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and two unrelated warrants.

Dooley was booked on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Dooley was later released with a promise to appear later.