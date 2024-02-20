Watch Now
Paso Robles man arrested following stabbing

Posted at 12:14 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 15:14:36-05

Paso Robles police arrested a man on Sunday after two people reportedly suffered stab wounds in a fight.

Just before 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Santa Ynez Ave.

Police say when officers arrived, at least four people were trying to subdue a man who was wielding a knife.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Carlos Artega of Paso Robles, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the two people who were stabbed were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Artega was also reportedly injured during the incident and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say their investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

