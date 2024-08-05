Paso Robles man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, on Sunday, August 4th at approximately 02:07 am, authorities were notified of a stabbing victim who was taken to a local hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the altercation occurred in the 3300 block of Vine Street earlier in the morning.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Alberto CruzNieves of Paso Robles.

Officials learned that CruzNieves had fled the scene in a vehicle after the stabbing.

California Highway Patrol Officers from Kern County located CruzNieves in a vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

He was later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

This investigation is ongoing and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.