Paso Robles man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

The investigation revealed the altercation occurred in the 3300 block of Vine Street earlier in the morning.
According to the Paso Robles Police Department, on Sunday, August 4th at approximately 02:07 am, authorities were notified of a stabbing victim who was taken to a local hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Alberto CruzNieves of Paso Robles.

Officials learned that CruzNieves had fled the scene in a vehicle after the stabbing.

California Highway Patrol Officers from Kern County located CruzNieves in a vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

He was later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

This investigation is ongoing and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

