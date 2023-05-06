Paso Robles man arrested for weapon, probation violations

A Paso Robles man was arrested May 4 for weapon and probation violations, the Paso Robles Police Department said in a press release.

Izaiah Coleman, 19, was on probation and had an active warrant out for his arrest, police said. He drew the attention of law enforcement following a publicly viewable post the suspect made on his Instagram page where he brandished a handgun, police said.

Paso Robles Police Department patrol officers and San Luis Obispo County Probation officers conducted a traffic stop on Coleman at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday around the 3200 block of Vine St. in Paso Robles, police said.

Coleman was arrested at the scene without incident for having an outstanding arrest warrant and violations of probation, the release said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded handgun and an extended magazine, police said – the same weapon apparently brandished in Coleman’s public Instagram post.

The Paso Robles Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the department at (805) 237-6464.