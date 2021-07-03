Paso Robles man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

Paso Robles Police Department officers have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Officials received a call at around 1:40 a.m. about a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near Meadowlark and Deer Springs Drive. A second vehicle was reported to run over the pedestrian as officers were on their way to the call.

Upon arrival, Paso Robles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the 22-year-old victim dead on the scene.

Officers found a car matching the description of the second vehicle with evidence of being involved in the hit-and-run.

At about 4:00 a.m., officers arrested 32-year-old Christopher Winters of Paso Robles. He was later booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The identity of the victim is known but investigators are withholding that until notifications are complete.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

