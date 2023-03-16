Paso Robles man arrested on multiple felony burglary charges

On Tuesday evening at around 8 p.m., a Paso Robles man was arrested on multiple felony charges after police say he returned to a storage facility that he broke into earlier that night around 5 p.m.

John James Jenkins Jr., 28, was arrested on felony burglary charges, as well as weapons violations.

While recovering stolen items from Jenkins’ vehicle, police say officers also located a loaded .40 caliber handgun near the center console.

The Paso Robles Police Department says it received a phone call from the property manager regarding several storage lockers that were broken into at the 2900 Block of Union Road.

The storage unit manager told the police department that the gate passcode used at the time of the break-in was that of a new tenant and a red car was seen on video camera surveillance footage.

The red car returned to the scene a mere three hours after the initial break-in when the manager notified the Paso Robles Police Department that the suspect was back on the property.

Police say Jenkins tried to flee the scene while throwing the stolen property out of the car window but was not able to exit the property and eventually gave up.

Jenkins was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Paso Robles PD says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

