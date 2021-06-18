Watch
Paso Robles man arrested on suspicion of child molestation

Paso Robles Police Department
Christopher Saucedo Sr.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 18, 2021
A Paso Robles man is in jail after being arrested on suspicion of molesting a 12-year-old child for several years.

Police took Christopher Saucedo Sr., 38, into custody on Thursday.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Paso Robles police say they received an out-of-state tip that led to Saucedo's arrest.

Investigators do not believe there are any other victims but say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 and ask for Det. Dustin Virgil. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

