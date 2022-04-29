Paso Robles man continues First Pitch Campaign to raise awareness for rare disease

Myositis is a condition that causes weakness and inflammation in muscles over time. May is National Myositis Awareness Month, and one Paso Robles man continues to battle a form of Myositis while raising awareness of the cureless disease in unique ways.

Vance Robinson, possibly the biggest Central Coast baseball fan you’ll ever meet, started the Myositis First Pitch Campaign by throwing out the first pitch at college baseball games across the West Coast. He also sends wristbands for the campaign to baseball teams around the nation, and a lot of them have helped spread the word by wearing them and showing support. Vance will be throwing out the first pitch for the Cal Poly-UCSB baseball game on Saturday, his first since the start of the pandemic.

“Family and friends that have been following me, they see the progression of the weakness that this rare disease is putting on me and others across the nation,” said Robinson. “From five years when I first started the Myositis First Pitch, I could walk out to the mound with my cane. Now, I’m in a power wheelchair, and even gripping a ball now is difficult. Normal daily activities are a struggle, but we keep smiling. This is it. My new job is sharing Myositis awareness. Hopefully one day there will be a cure.”

Vance’s goal is to raise $1,000 in the month of May. All proceeds go directly to The Myositis Association to continue research for a cure of the rare disease. Vance frequently shares videos on his Instagram page to raise awareness for Myositis:

Click here for The Myositis Association's website.