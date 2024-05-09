Paso Robles man convicted of multiple child sex crimes

A Paso Robles man faces up to 14 years in prison after being convicted of multiple child sex crimes.

A jury this week found Noe Simental Arce, 48, guilty of three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and one count of sexual penetration of a child.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the crimes took place between August 2019 and April 2022 and the victim was under the age of 14.

The victim was among those who testified during the two-and-a-half-week-long trial.

Arce is scheduled to be sentenced on July 3.