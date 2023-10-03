Paso Robles man faces 50+ years in prison for child sex crimes

A Paso Robles man is facing a sentence of 50 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty this week to child sex crimes.

Eric Allen Moore, 33, reportedly pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sex acts with a child under the age of 10. According to court documents, he was originally charged with 13 counts.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the crimes were committed in Paso Robles between 2017 and 2022 and involved two young victims.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28.