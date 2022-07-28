Paso Robles man facing federal charges for drug-related death

A Paso Robles man accused of selling a local teen fentanyl that resulted in his death is now facing federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles has indicted Timothy Clark Wolfe, 24, on charges of distributing fentanyl causing death and possession with the intent to distribute alprazolam.

In May 2020, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office charged Wolfe with second-degree murder for the death of Emilio Velci, 19, of Atascadero.

Prosecutors said Wolfe sold Velci three pills that appeared to be 30 milligrams of Percocet, a combination of oxycodone and acetaminophen, but the pills actually contained fentanyl. Velci reportedly died of fentanyl intoxication after taking just one pill.

Investigators say they also found alprazolam pills when they searched Wolfe's home that they believe he planned to sell.

Because he's now charged in federal court, the SLO County District Attorney's Office is dropping the second-degree murder charge against Wolfe.

According to the DA's Office, if convicted, the charge of distributing fentanyl causing death carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Wolfe is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Friday.