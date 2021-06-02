Paso Robles man found guilty on 58 counts in child sex crimes case

The northern San Luis Obispo County man arrested nearly five years ago and charged with dozens of child sex crimes was found guilty Wednesday on 58 of the charges against him.

Jason Porter waived the right to a jury trial, so San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Barry T. LaBarbera made the final ruling.

Porter was found not guilty on just one count, which the judge attributed to lack of evidence.

A few other charges were dismissed.

Sentencing is set for June 28. He faces life behind bars.

Porter, who was being held on $7 million bail, was ordered to return to jail without bail.

The now 49-year-old was first arrested in June 2016 for possession of child pornography and lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.

That investigation led to a search warrant that was served at his home where dozens of electronic devices and cameras were seized.

Police say thousands of pictures and videos of suspected child pornography were discovered, including some that investigators say appeared to have been manufactured by Porter.

Police added that some images showed the suspect “in the act of sexually molesting at least nine different juvenile girls.”

Porter, from Paso Robles, was re-arrested and bail set at $7 million and by April 2017, had 59 charges and two enhancements filed against him.

The crimes occurred between February 2008 and June 2016.

The youngest victim is alleged to have been 1-year-old, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Porter’s trial began last week.

During closing arguments Tuesday afternoon, defense attorneys argued that in at least one case, Porter was simply helping a little girl take a bath. The prosecution countered, saying there was clear evidence in the video of a sexual motive.

While his case has made its way through the court system, Porter has had numerous attorneys and at one time, even represented himself.

