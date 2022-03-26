Paso Robles man killed in head-on crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Paso Robles area Saturday.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Peachy Canyon Road west of Old Settler Road.

The California Highway Patrol reports the motorcyclist, identified as Oliver F. Raymond, 78, from Paso Robles, was heading westbound on Peachy Canyon Road at approximately 40 mph when he leaned into a curve, crossing into the eastbound lane.

His 2019 Aprilia 1100 cc then crashed head-on into an oncoming Honda Fit going approximately 25 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact ejected Raymond down an embankment.

Investigators say he was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The other driver, identified as a 79-year-old woman from Paso Robles, was not hurt, according to CHP.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected as factors in the collision.

