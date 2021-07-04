Paso Robles man killed in hit-and-run identified

Paso Robles police identify the victim of a hit-and-run on Saturday morning as 22-year-old Steve Leon.

Leon was a resident of Paso Robles and his family has been notified of his death.

Officials received a call at around 1:40 a.m. on July 3 about a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near Meadowlark and Deer Springs Drive.

A second vehicle was reported to run over the pedestrian as officers were on their way to the call.

Upon arrival, Paso Robles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the 22-year-old victim dead on the scene.

Officers found a car matching the description of the second vehicle with evidence of being involved in the hit-and-run.

At about 4:00 a.m., officers arrested 32-year-old Christopher Winters of Paso Robles. He was later booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.