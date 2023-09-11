Paso Robles man sentenced to federal prison for fentanyl distribution

A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Paso Robles man to 14 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl.

Timothy Clark Wolfe pleaded guilty to the charge in May.

According to court documents, Wolfe admitted to selling fentanyl to a 19-year-old Atascadero man who died after taking just one pill.

On March 5, 2020, Wolfe was reportedly at a restaurant in Paso Robles when he overheard Emilio Velci discussing Xanax. Wolfe approached Velci and offered to sell him Oxycodone. He gave Velci his Snapchat username to arrange a sale and the two met up three days later.

On March 8, Wolfe sold Velci three blue pills for $75. He told Velci the pills were Percocet. He reportedly did not disclose that they contained fentanyl.

That evening, Velci took one of the pills and passed out a short time later. He was found dead the next morning.

Wolfe was originally charged in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court with second-degree murder; however, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office dropped that charge in 2022 when the U.S. Attorney's Office took on the case and filed federal charges.

Wolfe is currently free on $150,000 bond. The judge ordered him to surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons by October 2.

As part of his sentence, the judge also ordered Wolfe to pay $25,955 in restitution.

