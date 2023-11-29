Paso Robles man sentenced to state prison for child sex crimes

A Paso Robles man has been sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison for child sex crimes.

In October, Eric Allen Moore, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sex acts with children under the age of 10. As part of his plea, he also admitted two aggravating factors including that the crimes involved victims who were particularly vulnerable and that he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence when he committed the crimes.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the crimes occurred in Paso Robles between 2017 and 2022 and involved two children.

"While it is tragic to see children so terribly victimized by someone they are supposed to trust most, I am amazed at the resilience and courage shown by these two young survivors," said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard. "I commend both for having the strength to speak up and not stay silent."

