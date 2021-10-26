Paso Robles man suspected of stealing parts of rare train

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Scott Johnsen, 33, of Paso Robles on counts of grand theft and receiving stolen property on Oct. 20.

This comes a week after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of vandalism and theft at Santa Margarita Ranch in Paso Robles on Oct. 11.

Reported items that were stolen include multiple bronze parts of a rare steam locomotive train, valued at more than $10,000, two generators, drones and other items valuing $20,000.

There are only eight of these rare train sets made. One set is in New York, and the others are in California.

This includes the set that was stolen from Santa Margarita Ranch.

The investigation was led by members of the Sheriff's North Station and Rural Crimes Unit.

Sheriff's officials say the evidence discovered led deputies to Johnsen in rural Paso Robles.

On Oct. 20, deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 3000 block of Bridle Trail Lane.

Investigators say they found suspected stolen items in the home but none related to this case.

They also reportedly found receipts from a Santa Maria recycling center and a Nevada recycling center that were connected to the stolen valuables.

Sheriff's officials say most of the train parts were recovered at the Santa Maria recycling center and other stolen items were found at the recycling center in Nevada.