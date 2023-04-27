Paso Robles man uses his story to raise awareness on debilitating disease

Vance Robinson of Paso Robles was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis, a rare disease that weakens muscles over time with no known cure, 14 years ago.

The month of May is Myositis Awareness Month, and to spread awareness, Vance started a first pitch campaign in 2017, traveling to different college baseball games and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. When he started the campaign, Vance could walk to the mound with a cane, but the condition has now limited him to a power wheelchair. Regardless of his physical limitations, Vance continues to use his voice to try and find a cure for this debilitating disease.

“Not everybody wants to get the word out like I’m doing. I understand that. We’re all different,” said Vance. “I like it, I like being around people, and a lot of people just meet me are like, ‘Wow, you’re so hyped up.’ I haven’t changed. I’m still Vance. I’m in a power wheelchair, but I’m still the same guy. I’m happy go lucky, and I wake up happy.

Vance will be throwing out the first pitch at Saturday’s Cal Poly baseball game against UC San Diego. His family from across the country will be in attendance to watch him on the mound.

If you would like to help find a cure for Myositis, here is a link to Vance’s first pitch campaign fundraiser on the Myositis Association’s website.

https://www.instagram.com/vrobb805/