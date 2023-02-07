Watch Now
Paso Robles man who raped intoxicated teen sentenced to prison

Jose HernandezGarcia background 2021.jpg
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office
Jose Hernandezgarci
Posted at 4:20 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 19:20:15-05

A Paso Robles man has been sentenced to six years in state prison for raping a 16-year-old girl after she left the California Mid-State Fair late one evening last summer.

After taking a plea, Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia, 26, was convicted of the charge of rape of an intoxicated victim.

The crime occurred on July 21, 2022. According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the girl was walking through a residential neighborhood after becoming separated from her friends. She was intoxicated, crying, and didn't have her phone or wallet. Hernandezgarcia took the teen into his home and raped her while she was intoxicated.

"My heart is broken for this young survivor who has been greatly affected by this violent crime committed against her," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "We thank her friends and family for promptly assisting her to seek medical attention and to report the crime to law enforcement."

