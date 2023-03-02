Paso Robles mayor undergoes treatment for serious health concerns

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin is taking time off of community matters due to a serious health concern, the city announces Thursday morning.

Mayor Martin is currently receiving treatment and is forced to "temporarily divert his time and attention away from community matters", the city said in a press release.

City officials did not disclose the Mayor's health condition but said his "medical prognosis is favorable". The City Council also asked the community for "compassion, dignity, and respect for mayor Martin's privacy while he is away."

Mayor Martin was absent in two recent City Council meetings, on Dec. 22 of last year, and Jan. 31.

Officials said Mayor Pro-tempore John Hamon will act in Mayor Martin's stead during any absences.