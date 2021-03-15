UPDATE: One suspect identified in motel attack

UPDATE (3/24/21) - The Paso Robles Police Department and detectives have identified one of the two suspects that attacked a motel clerk in Paso Robles Monday, March 15.

Officials identified the suspect as Isiah Owens, a 20 year old out of Paso Robles.

If you see Owens, or know of his whereabouts, law enforcement asks you call the Paso Robles Police Department.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

---

Police are looking for two people they say attacked a motel clerk in Paso Robles early Monday morning.

Police say the incident at Economy Inn on the 2200 block of Spring Street happened shortly before 1 a.m. when two men in dark clothing rang the bell, asking for a room.

They reportedly left when the clerk told them the inn was full.

Police say the men returned a few minutes later and began kicking in the office door, which was locked.

“The clerk tried holding the door closed as both pushed their way in. Once both suspects made entry, they attacked the clerk, demanding money,” police said in a press release.

One man had hard knuckles and the other had what police described as a long-bladed object.

Police say the clerk fought back and was able to get away from the attackers, who took off into a nearby alley.

The incident was captured on surveillance.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Paso Robles police.

