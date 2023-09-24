Paso Robles Municipal Airport celebrated its 50th anniversary

The Paso Robles Municipal Airport celebrated a big milestone on Saturday. Locals got together to celebrate the airport’s 50th anniversary.

Paso Robles Mayor John Hammond told KSBY News it was a birthday celebration to commemorate the moment the city purchased the airport.

“It was originally built in 1942, and the county had it, then the city has it, and now, we are celebrating 50 years of service to the public,” said Mayor Hammond.

During the event, attendees got to check out all kinds of aircraft: including some firefighting planes and military planes.

There were also food and drinks for people to enjoy.

Mayor Hammond said he is looking forward to future projects at the airport.

“We're planning on going in an airport spaceport license, which will allow horizontal takeoff and entry into the space and then return and land horizontal, so that's the new way of getting some CubeSats into the air,” explained Mayor Hammond.

The mayor added that if the licensing gets approved, Paso Robles will become the eighth spaceport in the United States.